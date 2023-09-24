Arab League Emphasizes Keenness On Promoting Women Empowerment Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 24 (KUNA) - Assistant Secretary General, Head of Social Affairs Sector at the Arab League Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazaleh stressed keenness on supporting women empowerment efforts, shedding light on the women, peace and security strategy.
In a speech before the Women and World Security conference, which is organised by the Egyptian, Arab, African solidarity foundation, Dr. Abu Ghazaleh said that the Arab League prepared initiatives on which Arab countries established their national plans until 2025 based on the women, peace and security strategy.
She noted that women have a strong role on leading effective negotiations in the meetings related to regional issues.
For her part, President of Egypt's National Council for Women (NCW) Maya Morsy said in her speech that her country is keen on promoting the role of women in society and empowering them to strongly participate peace and security efforts.
She noted that the conference is held during an "extraordinary difficult time," extending her condolences for the victims of the hurricane in Libya and Morocco's earthquake.
She voiced hope that wars and disputes come to an end, saying women are mostly harmed from environmental changes, wars and disputes, therefore they should be an essential partner on the negotiations table.
Furthermore, the foundation' Chairman of the Board of Trustees Zein Al-Sadat stressed the vital role of women as an essential partner in society, hoping women would lead in the peace and development process. (end)
