Kuwait Wins Best Team Award In Egypt's King Of Lagoon Kitesurfing Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 24 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Kite Surf team won Sunday the best team award in the 14th Egypt's King of Lagoon Kitesurfing Tournament.
Kuwait's Wajd Al-Sabah won the second place in the girls' Airstyle division, while Najla Al-Sabah won the Rising Star Award in the tournament organized by the Chamber of Diving Tourism and Marine Activities.
In a statement to KUNA, the Secretary General of the Kuwaiti Marine Sports Club, Khaled Al-Foudari, praised the results of the Kuwaiti team in light of its first participation in the tournament, hailing the support provided by the General Sports Authority in Kuwait in order to develop the game.
Kitesurfing is a sport that involves using wind power with a large power kite to pull a rider across a water, land, or snow surface. It combines the aspects of paragliding, surfing, windsurfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, and wakeboarding. Kiteboarding is among the less expensive and more convenient sailing sports. (end)
mm.aa
MENAFN24092023000071011013ID1107130373
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.