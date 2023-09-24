Russian Guided Bombs Strike Industrial Zone, Civilian Infrastructure In Kherson

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers continue to strike Kherson. The enemy dropped two guided bombs on the city. One targeted the industrial zone in the Dniprovskyi district, and another hit civilian infrastructure in the Korabelnyi district," Prokudin said.

He added that information about casualties and destruction was being clarified.

Earlier reports that Russian invaders had hit Kherson with two guided bombs.