Russia's Attack On Ukraine Undermines Trust In UN - New Zealand

That's according to New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who spoke at the general debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Ukrinform reports.

She said it was shocking to witness a permanent member of the UNSC launch an unprovoked attack on a sovereign state, trying to annex its territory and waging war against its civilian population. Russia's actions violate the fundamental principles of international law, she stressed, asking how the younger generation can now trust the UN if a permanent member of the Security Council acts in a way that is fundamentally at odds with the UN Charter.

Mahuta emphasized that Russia should be held accountable for this act of aggression in international courts.

She reiterated New Zealand's strong support for the efforts to bring Russia to justice at both the UN International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

New Zealand's foreign minister also pointed to the escalation of a nuclear threat due to the Russian war and stressed that nuclear weapons must never be deployed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a general debate kicked off in New York on Tuesday as part of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Photo: Getty Images