Kherson Strike: Woman Wounded As Russian Bomb Hits Local Enterprise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, a female security guard, who was on the premises of a Kherson enterprise at the moment when a Russian bomb hit the facility, suffered injuries.
That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , the head of Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"A person was injured as a result of a KAB bomb hitting an enterprise in Kherson. A female security guard, 49, who was on the territory, suffered injuries," Prokudin noted. Read also: Russian guided bombs strike industrial zone, civilian infrastructure in Kherson
According to the report, the woman required no hospitalization and was provided medical assistance on the spot.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian aerial bombs targeted the industrial zone in the Dniprovskyi district and civil infrastructure in the Korabelny district of Kherson.
