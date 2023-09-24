Kherson Strike: Woman Wounded As Russian Bomb Hits Local Enterprise

That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , the head of Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"A person was injured as a result of a KAB bomb hitting an enterprise in Kherson. A female security guard, 49, who was on the territory, suffered injuries," Prokudin noted.

According to the report, the woman required no hospitalization and was provided medical assistance on the spot.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian aerial bombs targeted the industrial zone in the Dniprovskyi district and civil infrastructure in the Korabelny district of Kherson.