Every City Matters - Zelensky

Zelensky published his greetings on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This Saturday and Sunday is a special day for seventeen cities in Ukraine," the president wrote.

Zelensky emphasized that among these seventeen are free cities and cities that are yet to be liberated from Russian invaders.

"Oster is one of the oldest Ukrainian cities. Kramatorsk. Nemyriv. Beryslav. Zolotonosha. Mykolaivka Horodnia. Haivoron. Vashkivtsi. Sosnivka. Novomoskovsk. Pidhorodne. Hnivan. Bobrynets. Baturyn, whose history remembers both Ukrainian greatness and the tragedy of destruction by the invaders... And Mariupol. Melitopol," the president noted.

The head of the Ukrainian state emphasized that every person – and every city – matters.

At the same time, he noted that the border between Ukraine and Russia is "not only a state border that is absolutely clear on the political map," it is also a border in people's souls.

"Ukrainians do not destroy, but restore. They do not capture, but liberate. They do not go for someone else's property, but return what's theirs. Mariupol will live in Ukraine. We will liberate Melitopol. I wish each of our cities a speedy victory! We do everything to this end!" Zelensky concluded.

As reported, on September 23 and 24, the mentioned settlements celebrated their City Day.