Armenian Residents Satisfied With How They Treated By Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, September 23. Armenian
residents who just left Karabakh for Armenia through the Lachin
border checkpoint are happy with how the Azerbaijanis treated them,
Trend reports.
One of these residents notes that they were treated well.
“We didn't expect this,” she said.
Thus, the myth of Armenian propagandists about the alleged
“cruel treatment” of civilians of Armenian origin in Karabakh by
the Azerbaijanis collapsed once again.
Trend presents footage:
MENAFN24092023000187011040ID1107130322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.