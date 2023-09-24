Iran, Mali Foreign Ministers (FM) Discuss Bilateral Ties, Areas Of Cooperation In New York

In continuation of his diplomatic meetings on the fringes of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met, at his residence, with his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop.

In the meeting, issues of mutual interests in the domain of bilateral ties were discussed.

Amirabdollahian referred to the good relations between the two countries on different fronts, saying the two sides can boost this cooperation in various areas of mutual interests, namely health and medical treatment.

“Agreements in the fields of science and technology, education, agriculture, health and medical treatment are also being followed up,” he explained.

“The two countries' Joint Economic Cooperation Commission is scheduled to meet in the near future, which will be an ideal opportunity to boost economic cooperation between the two countries,” the top Iranian diplomat explained.

Diop, in turn, said he was pleased with the meeting, and expressed his gratitude for the considerable progress made in the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign relations.

He noted the enhancement of economic and trade relations between the two countries complements and strengthens political ties, welcoming the expansion of mutual cooperation in that field.

The two foreign ministers also stressed their respective countries' willingness to boost relations and enhance cooperation in the fields of science and technology, animal husbandry, industry, medicine and medical treatment.