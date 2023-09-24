Andrew Maisner The Creator And CEO Of TV PRO GEAR Is A Trailblazing Success In Broadcasting Technology

Andrew Maisner holding the award by NAB, after winning“Product of the year” 2022

NAB award to the best innovation of the year

The nominee for“Product of the year 2023” by NAB was The Solar Van

Andrew Maisner accepting the award“Best of Show” from Sound and Video Contractor magazine 2023

TV PRO GEAR won the award for the best innovation“Product of the Year”2022 and“Best of Show” 2023 award by Sound and Contractor Magazine

This is the innovation that won“Best of the year 2023” at NAB in Las Vegas Nevada