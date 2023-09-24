Vinicius Drops Out Of Madrid Squad For Atletico Derby Clash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Madrid: Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was ruled out of the derby clash against Atletico Madrid on Sunday just hours before the match in La Liga.
Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti said Saturday the Brazilian winger would be in the squad for the first time after a hamstring injury as he was training well, but that Madrid would take no risks with him.
"Vinicius Junior, last-minute absentee from the squad," wrote Madrid on social media network X, formerly Twitter.
Spanish media reported Vinicius' absence was because of stomach problems rather than related to his hamstring recovery.
Vinicius last played for Madrid, who hold a 100 percent record, against Celta Vigo on August 25, when he suffered the injury.
