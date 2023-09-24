Europe Complete Comeback Against USA To Retain Solheim Cup

Casares, Spain: Spanish star Carlota Ciganda was the home heroine on Sunday as she birdied the 16th and 17th holes to beat Nelly Korda of the United States and secure the point that ensured Europe retained the Solheim Cup.

Europe, who trailed 4-0 after Friday's opening session, needed to split the last-day singles at Finca Cortesin in Spain to gain a tie and retain the team trophy.

American Lexi Thompson beat Europe's Emily Pedersen in the final match to end a thrilling competition 14-14.

It was the first time that the matches have ended in a draw and the first time Europe has held the Cup three times in row.

Ciganda, all square with three to play, holed from four feet at the 16th and from two feet at the short 17th.

"I'm so happy," said Ciganda, who was congratulated by Spain's King Felipe VI, and in turn thanked European captain Suzann Pettersen.

"I love Suzann, I love Spain and I love the Solheim Cup," Ciganda said.