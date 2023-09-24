'Doha Skyline' Costume By Qatar-Based Filipino Artist Wins Award In The UK

Doha, Qatar: A dress that won the grand prize at the 2022 Qatar International Art Festival (QIAF) Artistic Fashion Show Award garnered another top award at a London event last week.

"In September last year, QIAF held an art cum fashion competition as part of the exhibition. Around 300 artists from around the world competed, and I was fortunate to win the top prize for the Best Creative Fashion Outfit for Female," Doha-based Filipino artist Michael Conjusta told The Peninsula.

Conjusta has painted many portraits of both locals and expatriates and has made a lot of indoor and outdoor murals throughout Qatar, but painting a plain black dress for a fashion competition was a first for him.

"I had never joined a fashion-related art contest before, so I was hesitant to enter at first. But with the support of a fellow Filipino fashion designer, Mon Sarmiento, we collaborated on creating the costume, and my model, Pham Arenas, the silk taffeta dress I had painted won first place."



Michael Conjusta painting a black taffeta fabric with Qatar's popular structures and landmarks.

The costume Conjusta named "Doha Skyline Day & Night" was completed after a week of hard work of roughly 4 hours every night after his day job, using acrylic paint, paint brush, air spray gun, and a splash of Swarovski crystals.

The winning gown was safely displayed at a dress shop in Al Saad until Conjusta was informed that a teenage Filipina competing in the 'Princess of the Universe 2023' event in London need an additional costume. He quickly lent the dress, and to his amazement, it received the 'Best Costume' award.



Francesca Concepcion (left) wearing the 'Doha Skyline Day & Night' costume that won the 'Best Costume' award at the Princess of the Universe 2023 competition in London on September 17, 2023. Pham Arenas wearing the costume that received the top award 'Best Creative Fashion Outfit for Female' at the 4th Qatar International Art Festival on September 30, 2022.

Conjusta exclaimed: "Wow! After one year, the costume won another award. I am so happy that it now has a new 'winner sash' on it, and at the same time I am so proud of our lovely candidate, Francesca Concepcion. She did an excellent job representing the Philippines and Qatar by receiving first runner-up and nine other minor awards, and I thank her for choosing the dress and giving justice to my creation."

Conjusta, who has lived in Qatar for over 25 years, said he chose the Doha Skyline concept to highlight the country's beauty and strength, tradition and modernization, through its prominent buildings and landmarks.

"I spent half of my life here; Qatar is my second home, and I want to promote this beautiful country to all of the visitors and artists who took part in the QIAF exhibition. And who would have thought the dress would make it to London and received another recognition? I am very grateful."

When asked what he plans to do next, he quickly replied, "See you at the Doha Expo next week! The Qatar International Art Festival has teamed up with Expo 2023 Doha , and I'll be there. We are excited on what we can offer all exhibitors and visitors, so see you at the Expo!"