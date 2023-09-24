Pope Francis Denounces 'Invasion' Rhetoric On Migrants

Speaking at the closing session of the Mediterranean meetings on Saturday, the Pope urged the European countries to adopt a prudent and responsible approach to the migration phenomenon, which he said is not a temporary emergency, but a structural reality.

He also called for the protection of human dignity and the prevention of exploitation by providing legal and safe pathways for migrants. He appealed to the international community to cooperate with the countries of origin and to share the burden of hosting migrants fairly. He warned that“ignoring the problem today will lead to a tragedy tomorrow”.

The Pope's speech comes at a time when Italy and Europe are facing a surge in the number of migrants and refugees arriving by sea, and the response has been mainly focused on security and deterrence.