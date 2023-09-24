Moi Conducts Training On Monitoring And Inspection Methods In Seaports

Doha, Qatar: The Permanent Committee for Seaports Management at the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the Police Officers Institute, started on Sunday a one-week long training course on the methods of monitoring, inspection and security awareness in seaports.

Twenty-four officers working in the committee's departments will participate in the workshop, in which the Kuwaiti expert in maritime arbitration, Abdul Amir Al-Faraj, will lecture, along with participants from various departments of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and some other agencies in the country, and two trainees from the Sultanate of Oman.

Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Seaports Management Brigadier General Dr. Abdulhadi Mohammed Zabin Al Dosari commented saying that course comes within the framework of the Committee's endeavor to raise the efficiency of port workers, through organizing training courses, in line with work needs, to contribute to the capacity development of the workers, raising the scientific and practical level, and developing awareness among participants in this field.

The course addresses topics and axes related to the work procedures of sea ports and inspection mechanisms, which contribute to the development of ports, including assessing security risks and threats, identifying weak points, control and access authorization, mechanisms of providing security services, identifying and reporting violations, verifying documents, and a host of other related topics.

