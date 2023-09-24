Switzerland Needs Another Major Local Bank, Says Swatch CEO

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Pусский
(ru)
((Вводим санкции против России и продолжаем вести с ней бизнес))
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
The watchmaker is now working more closely with smaller cantonal banks such as Zurcher Kantonalbank, Hayek said in an interview with newspaper SonntagsBlick.
“With the decision to give up the Credit Suisse brand, UBS has now opened the doors to players from abroad. We need at least two banks,” Swatch Group CEO Hayek told the newspaper.
+Read more: Switzerland to introduce public liquidity backstop for big banks
UBS Group AG should have listed Credit Suisse, retained a 30% to 40% ownership and asked major Swiss companies like Swatch, Schindler Holding AG and EMS-Chemie Holding AG to take stakes for the rest, he said.
Still, the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse was the best solution as a bank“with weak leadership would have fallen victim to speculators” according to Hayek.
MENAFN24092023000210011054ID1107130054
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.