Child Dies, 16 Injured In Wardak, Ghazni Accidents

The Maian Wardak police headquarters in a statement said a vehicle overturned in Gardan Masjid area of Chack district and as a result a child was killed and eight others were injured.

The police said the accident occurred due to carelessness of the driver.

The injured were taken to the nearest district hospital with some in critical condition.

Separately, eight people, including a woman, were injured when two vehicles collided on the Kabul-Kandahar highway in Muqar district of Ghazni province, police spokesman Abu Khalid Sarhadi told Pajhwok Afghan News.

He said the injured were rushed to hospital and their condition was stable.

