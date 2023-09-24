Doha Academy Celebrates Outstanding Accomplishments Of Its Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The secondary students at Doha Academy have shown growth with yet another round of fantastic IGCSE and AS results. All the students have done amazingly well, and their achievements have surpassed the previous results.
There is 100% pass rate at AS Level for Arabic, Art, Mathematics and Economics students; 50% A* - A grades in AS Level Arabic and Economics; 93% pass rate in IGCSE Level English as a first language, and 78% pass rate for English as a second language; 86% pass rate in IGCSE Level Arabic; 83% pass rate in IGCSE Biology, with 56% of students achieving A* - A grades and 78% pass rate in IGCSE Chemistry with 49% of students achieving A* - A grades.
Doha Academy's principal Edward Cooper said:“Many congratulations to all of our students for their hard work and final results. As an inclusive school, these outcomes are a real testament to the students' commitment and ability to make progress. Great thanks also to our teachers without whose expertise and support these results could not be achieved.”
Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf al-Thani, chief executive officer of Al Faleh Educational Holding stated:“I am immensely proud of our students. This success is a tribute to their continuous hard work and commitment, as it is also a tribute to their teachers' efforts”
