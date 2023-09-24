India-Canada Row: NIA To Seize Properties Of 19 More Khalistani Extremists, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India's federal anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that they will seize the properties in India of nineteen more fugitive Khalistani terrorists amid an escalating diplomatic tension between India and Canada, according to a report by NDTV.
The move comes a day after NIA confiscated a house and land of self-styled general counsel of the banned pro-Khalistan Outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), and Canada-based designated individual terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Amritsar and Chandigarh on Saturday.
\"Property confiscation\" notices were put up outside the residence of pro-Khalistan leader Pannun in Chandigarh and near a piece of agricultural land in Punjab's Amritsar.
Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!Pannu has been in the news for issuing blatant threats in an online hate speech video to senior Indian diplomats and government functionaries in public forums. He had also threatened Canadian Hindus , asking them to leave Canada and claiming that they had adopted a 'jingoistic approach' by siding with India.Earlier, slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's India property was also confiscated by NIA, on Saturday.
The crackdown comes amid escalating diplomatic row between India and Canada over the issue of the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by unidentified assailants in British Columbia in June.Meanwhile, Holding his own party-led government in Canada responsible for inaction against Khalistan extremists, Liberal party MP Chandra Arya on Sunday asserted that Hindu Canadians were fearful after threats issued by extremist elements.Arya, who is a lawmaker from PM Justin Trudeau's party, has repeatedly raised the issue of threats to Hindu Canadians and urged the community to stay calm and vigilant.Arya's remarks came after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and other extremist elements issued threats to the Hindu community in Canada, warning them to go back to India, amid the ongoing standoff between the two countries.
MENAFN24092023007365015876ID1107130015
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.