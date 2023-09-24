Andhra Pradesh Ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu's Judicial Custody Extended Till 5 October

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's judicial remand has been extended till 5 October, CID lawyer Y N Vivekananda told news agency PTI. The order was passed by a court in Vijaywada.
A team of Andhra Pradesh Police CID officials concluded their two-day interrogation of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case on Sunday at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.The Anti-Corruption Bureau Court had on Friday granted the CID two days' custody of the 73-year-old TDP chief for interrogation in the case. In compliance with the court's orders, Naidu's questioning by CID officials was allowed from 9:30 AM to 5 PM on both days (September 23 and 24) with regular five-minute breaks given to him to consult his lawyer.Naidu was arrested on 9 September, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over ₹300 crore to the state exchequer.Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!On Saturday, Chandrababu Naidu had moved the Supreme Court of India challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court's order dismissing his plea for quashing the FIR against him in Skill Development Corporation scam case.On Friday, TDP state president K Atchen Naidu had said the party's legal wing will approach the Supreme Court in the wake of the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissing party leader N Chandrababu Naidu's FIR quash petition.Atchen Naidu noted the TDP's legal wing is going through the High Court order, and alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had adopted a vengeful approach towards the southern state's principal opposition party.What is AP Skill Development Corporation scam case?N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the early hours from a marriage hall outside which his caravan was parked. He was produced in the ACB Court in Vijayawada the next day morning around 6 am.According to officials, the case pertains to the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of ₹300 crore. The agency officials also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of ₹300 crores.As per CID, the investigation has revealed irregularities such as before any expenditure by private entities, the then state government helmed by N Chandrababu Naidu provided an advance of ₹371 crores, representing the entire 10% commitment by the Andhra Pradesh government.Most of the money advanced by the government was diverted to shell companies through fake invoices, with no actual delivery or sale of the items mentioned in the invoices, CID officials said.In its remand report, the CID has said that according to the investigation so far, the total amount spent by private entities on six skill development clusters is sourced exclusively from funds advanced by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and AP Skill Development Center, totaling ₹371 crores.
