Mint Explainer: I2U2 Meets In New York. What Is This Four-Nation Grouping About?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The I2U2 - Israel, India, UAE, and the United States - announced a new initiative on space cooperation this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York. The four-nation grouping, termed the“West Asia Quad” by some, has attracted attention in recent years. Mint looks at what I2U2 is.
