LAPID, IGINIIT NA MAGLAGAY NG AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATORS SA PUBLIC AT PRIVATE SPACES

ANG atake sa puso ang isa sa mga pangunahing karamdaman sa Pilipinas na nagdudulot ng agarang kamatayan sa mga Pilipino, pero maaari pa ring mailigtas ang buhay kung maaagapan ito.

Ito ang dahilan kung bakit isinusulong ni Senador Manuel Lito Lapid ang Senate Bill No. 1324 na naglalayong maglagay ng Automated External Defibrillators (AED) sa mga pampubliko at pribadong lugar, gaya ng government buildings, opisina, hotels, resorts, condominiums, mga korte, paaralan, parke, palengke at transport terminals.

Sa datos ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), tinukoy ni Lapid na umabot sa 77,173 Pinoy ang nasawi dahil sa Ischemic heart disease mula January hanggang September 2022.

Sabi pa ng PSA umaabot sa 12.7 percent ng mga kaso ng cardiac arrest ay nangyayari sa Pilipinas kaya ito itinuring na 'top killer disease' sa mga Filipino.

Base sa panukala ni Lapid, layunin nyang makapagbigay ng agarang tulong para magkaroon ng tsansa pang mabuhay ang mga Pinoy na maaaring makaranas ng atake sa puso, lalo na ang may mga heart disease.

Isinulong ni Lapid ang panukala bilang pakikiisa ng Pilipinas sa international community sa pagdiriwang ng World Heart Day sa Biyernes, September 29.

Sabi pa ng Supremo ng Senado na gagawin ng mandatory sa mga nabanggit na lugar ang paglalagay ng AEDs at magkakaroon din ng pagsasanay ang mga kawani o first-aid teams sa bawat luvar.

"Bukod sa paglalagay ng mga AED sa public at private spaces, kasama sa ating panukalang batas ang training program sa mga Pinoy na pangungunahan ng Department of Health (DOH) para sa tamang paggamit at maintenance ng AED units, kasabay ng regular na mga first-aid training. Gagawing requirement ang pagkumpleto sa nasabing training ng mga emergency response o first-aid teams ng bawat establisyemento bago sila mabigyan ng AED units," dagdag pa ng Senador

Sinuportahan naman ng Philippine Heart Association (PHA) at ng Philippine College of Cardiology (PCC) ang Lapid bill.

Sabi ng PHA at PCC na mahalagang pagtuunan ng atensyon ang kalusugan ng ating puso dahil.ang sakit sa puso ay maituturing na magnanakaw na umaatake sa gabi na dahilan ng mabilis na kamatayan ng pasyente.

Pero, giit ng PHA at PCC na maaari pa rin anyang magkaroon ng tsansang maka-survive sa mabilis at wastong medical intervention.

Ang AED ay isang portable at life-saving device na makatutulong sa pagsalba ng isang buhay ss pamamagitan ng electric shock.

"Meron na po tayong teknolohiya, gaya po ng AED, upang iligtas ang mga taong nakaranas ng cardiac arrest at bigyan sila ng mabuting pagkakataon na magkaroon ng normal na buhay matapos and insidente. Kailangan lamang ilagay natin ito sa mga lugar kung saan madali po silang maabot upang magbigay ng agarang lunas," diin pa ni Lapid

Nakasaad pa sa Lapid bill ang paglalatag ng guidelines, gaya ng FDA approval at periodic inspection sa AED units.

Gayundin ang paglalatag ng patakaran sa paglalagay ng AEDs sa accessible, istratehiko at ligtas na lugar.

PUT AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATORS IN PUBLIC SPACES - LAPID

To provide immediate, life-saving, response to cardiac arrests, Sen. Lito Lapid is seeking to mandate the placement of Automated External Defibrillators or AEDs in public spaces like government buildings, offices, courts, schools, public parks and markets.

In Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1324, Lapid said the measure seeks to help in improving the chances of survival of persons who suffer cardiac arrests, especially those who are vulnerable to the same, like those with heart diseases.

Lapid notes that heart disease remains one of the top causes of death even with the outbreak of COVID-19.

Based on the data obtained from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Lapid said at least 77,173 deaths among Filipinos due to Ischemic heart disease, which is caused by narrowed arteries from January to September 2022.

The figure is equivalent to 12.7 percent, making it the top killer disease among Filipino men and women.

Lapid's bill renews the push to move this piece of legislation forward as the country joins the international community in celebrating World Heart Day next Friday, September 29.

Paying attention to the health of the heart is a constant reminder from medical organizations like the Philippine Heart Association (PHA) and the Philippine College of Cardiology (PCC).

One example of life-threatening heart condition is the sudden cardiac arrest. Likened to a thief, cardiac arrest, if not treated or attended to immediately, can lead to death. But survival is possible with quick and appropriate medical intervention. While cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR and basic chest compressions are staples of most first-aid training, the availability and use of defibrillators (AEDs) outside ambulances and medical facilities, is still not common in our country.

An AED is a portable, life-saving device designed to help people who experience sudden cardiac arrest. The AED system includes accessories, such as a battery and pad electrodes that are necessary for the AED to detect and interpret an electrocardiogram and deliver an electric shock.

"Meron na po tayong teknolohiya, gaya po ng AED, upang iligtas ang mga taong nakaranas ng cardiac arrest at bigyan sila ng mabuting pagkakataon na magkaroon ng normal na buhay matapos and insidente. Kailangan lamang ilagay natin ito sa mga lugar kung saan madali po silang maabot upang magbigay ng agarang lunas," Lapid explained.

SBN 1324 seeks to mandate the placement of AED units in public spaces, such as in government buildings, and transport terminals; and in private places, such as hotels, resorts, malls, condominiums, and similar places.

This bill likewise provides guidelines such as requiring prior FDA approval for, and periodic inspection of, AED units. The guidelines also provide instructions as to strategic and safe placement and required number of AED units, to protect the same from weather wear, theft, and unauthorized use, and to ensure that the same is accessible and effective for as long as possible.

"Bukod sa paglalagay ng mga AED sa mga public at private spaces, kasama sa ating panukalang batas ang training program na pangungunahan ng Department of Health (DOH) para sa tamang paggamit at maintenance ng AED units, kasabay ng regular na mga first-aid training. Gagawing requirement ang pagkumpleto sa nasabing training ng mga emergency response o first-aid teams ng bawat establisyemento bago sila mabigyan ng AED units," Lapid said.