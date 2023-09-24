Top Cuban Legislator Starts Visit To Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI - President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez arrived in Hà Nội on September 24, beginning a five-day visit to Việt Nam to attend a ceremony to mark 50 years of leader Fidel Castro's trip to the liberated zone in Southern Việt Nam (September 1973-2023).

Welcoming the Cuban leader at the Nội Bài International Airport were Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Đức Hải, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hà Kim Ngọc, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Thanh Tùng, and Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen.

During his visit, Esteban Lazo Hernandez will pay a courtesy call to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, and meet with President Võ Văn Thưởng and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

He will offer flowers at the Fidel Castro Monument and visit the Việt Nam - Cuba Friendship Hospital in Quảng Bình Province, and meet with local leaders.

In Quảng Trị Province, the top Cuban legislator will visit Hiền Lương Bridge, the Museum of Hiền Lương - Bến Hải special national relic site, and the relic site of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Việt Nam in Cam Lộ District. He will also offer flowers and plant trees at Fidel Park.

Esteban Lazo Hernandez will join Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and head of the committee's Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai at a September 26 celebration of the 50th anniversary of leader Fidel Castro's visit to the liberated zone in South Việt Nam. VNA/VNS