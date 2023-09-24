President Thưởng Highlights The Historical Role Of Tuyên Quang

TUYÊN QUANG - President Võ Văn Thưởng on Sunday visited special national relic sites in Tuyên Quang and presented gifts to families of revolution contributors during his working trip to the province.

He offered incense and flowers in commemoration of late President Hồ Chí Minh, the founder of modern Việt Nam, at Nà Nưa tent within the Tân Trào special national relic site.

Tân Trào, known as Việt Nam's revolutionary cradle, was once the living and working place of President Hồ Chí Minh in 1945. It was the venue for many historic events leading to the August Revolution, including the Congress of People's Representatives chaired by President Hồ Chí Minh on August 16, 1945 to decide on the destiny of the nation.

Nà Nưa tent is located within the Nà Nưa forest area in Tân Lập Village, Tân Trào Commune, where President Hồ Chí Minh resided and worked from late May to August 22, 1945, leading the August Revolution to win power back nationwide. On September 2, 1945, President Hồ Chí Minh proclaimed the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam).

President Thưởng also offered incense at the Tân Trào Communal House in Tân Lập Village, Tân Trào Commune, where the Congress of People's Representatives – the predecessor of the National Assembly of Việt Nam – took place on August 16 and 17, 1945, and paid his respect to revolutionary predecessors at their memorial site.

They were exceptional students of President Hồ Chí Minh who dedicated their entire lives to the cause of national liberation and reunification.

The President then paid tribute to President Tôn Đức Thắng at the relic site of the National Assembly's Standing Committee in Trung Yên Commune, where the committee worked from 1952 to 1954.

In Tân Trào Commune, the State leader visited and presented gifts to some families of revolution contributors.

Also on Sunday morning, Thưởng attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new Tuyên Quang general hospital. The 15-ha provincial hospital worth nearly VNĐ1.8 trillion (US$73.8 million) is designed to accommodate 1,000 beds.

Nguyễn Văn Sơn, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee emphasised that this was an important event for the provincial government and the people of Tuyên Quang.

When completed, the hospital would become a focal point for healthcare in the province, ensuring all the necessary facilities of a provincial-level first-class general hospital. The hospital would also serve as a centre for scientific and technical expertise and healthcare, he said.

Sơn urged the investors, agencies and units to expedite the completion of the next steps to begin construction of the project.

On Saturday evening, the President attended the Thành Tuyên (Tuyên Citadel) Festival. This was the first year that Tuyên Quang Province implemented a plan to renew the organisation of the festival for 2023-2025, aiming to turn the event into a tourism product with a national and international brand.

The programme was organised on a national scale with the participation of six other provinces – Cao Bằng, Bắc Kạn, Lạng Sơn, Thái Nguyên, Hà Giang, and Bình Thuận, as well as foreign localities with cooperative and friendly ties with Tuyên Quang, such as Laos' Xiengkhuang Province and the Republic of Korea's Anseong City.

It featured performances by artists and children, and a parade of hundreds of giant Mid-Autumn lantern models selected from competitions held across Tuyên Quang. Especially, there were also models from Xiengkhuang and Anseong.

At the festival, President Thưởng presented gifts to local ethnic children for the Mid-Autumn Festival. - VNS