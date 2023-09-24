Good Samaritan Killed Following Multi-Vehicle Collision On State Route 202

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Department Report Number:
On Sunday, September 24, 2023, at approximately 3:56 a.m., a multi-vehicle incident occurred which resulted in the death of a good Samaritan who stopped to render aid.
The driver of a vehicle involved in an earlier hit-and-run collision in the area of Interstate 17 at Durango Road was involved in another single-vehicle collision in the area of eastbound State Route 202 at 32nd Street. Two concerned citizens stopped on the scene to assist with the collision. While assisting, one of the good Samaritans was struck and killed.
Two other drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. Impairment is being investigated as a possible factor.
