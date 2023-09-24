Saudi Arabia To Celebrate World Tourism Day On Sept, 27-28

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)
This year's World Tourism Day (WTD), to be held in Riyadh from September 27 to 28, with more than 500 attendees from government officials, industry leaders and experts from 120 countries.
With the goal of developing international cooperation in assessing investment prospects to increase the resilience of the tourist industry and push the sector towards an investment-led and sustainably focused future, WTD 2023 will be held under the topic“Tourism and Green Investments” this year.
Three major UNWTO themes-people, planet, and prosperity-will be discussed during panel discussions and keynote speeches by tourism industry experts during the two-day event. Participants will learn about the industry's influence on bridging cultural gaps, protecting the environment, and fostering a more peaceful and interconnected world.
Saudi Arabia will hand over the Chair to Georgia, which will host the event next year.
