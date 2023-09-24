Saudi Arabia To Celebrate World Tourism Day On Sept, 27-28

With the goal of developing international cooperation in assessing investment prospects to increase the resilience of the tourist industry and push the sector towards an investment-led and sustainably focused future, WTD 2023 will be held under the topic“Tourism and Green Investments” this year.

Three major UNWTO themes-people, planet, and prosperity-will be discussed during panel discussions and keynote speeches by tourism industry experts during the two-day event. Participants will learn about the industry's influence on bridging cultural gaps, protecting the environment, and fostering a more peaceful and interconnected world.

Saudi Arabia will hand over the Chair to Georgia, which will host the event next year.