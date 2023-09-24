Fireworks Lit Up Saudi Arabia Skies Celebrating 93Rd National Day

Numerous residents and locals who had gathered to view the fireworks show to honour the anniversary could also take in a number of other exhibitions and events.

More than 15 locations, including Boulevard Riyadh City in Riyadh, Art Promenade in Jeddah, King Abdullah Park in Dammam, Northern Khobar Corniche, King Abdullah Environmental Park in Al-Ahsa, and King Abdullah National Park in Buraydah, were designated as places where people could view these displays.

Drone demonstrations were part of the National Day celebrations in Riyadh, particularly in the Boulevard Riyadh City neighbourhood where billboards displayed images of HRH the Crown Prince and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, as well as the Saudi flag.