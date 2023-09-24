Fireworks Lit Up Saudi Arabia Skies Celebrating 93Rd National Day

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)
On the 93rd National Day, fireworks lit up the sky over the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as millions of people gathered in plazas and other public spaces to see cultural performances put on by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).
Numerous residents and locals who had gathered to view the fireworks show to honour the anniversary could also take in a number of other exhibitions and events.
More than 15 locations, including Boulevard Riyadh City in Riyadh, Art Promenade in Jeddah, King Abdullah Park in Dammam, Northern Khobar Corniche, King Abdullah Environmental Park in Al-Ahsa, and King Abdullah National Park in Buraydah, were designated as places where people could view these displays.
Drone demonstrations were part of the National Day celebrations in Riyadh, particularly in the Boulevard Riyadh City neighbourhood where billboards displayed images of HRH the Crown Prince and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, as well as the Saudi flag.
MENAFN24092023007116015312ID1107129920
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.