British-manufactured projectiles utilized to assault Russian convoy HQ

(MENAFN) Ukraine utilized British-provided Storm Shadow projectiles to attack a Russian marine positioned in Crimea on Friday, news agency has stated.



The air-fired cruise projectiles, jointly established by Britain as well as France, were transferred by London as well as Paris to Ukraine previously during 2023. The munition, recognized in France as SCALP-EG, and is capable of traveling for more than 250KM (155 miles).



Based on the Russian Defense Ministry, the head office of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was “damaged,” while five unnamed projectiles were demolished mid-air. The MOD at first declared that one service associate had been murdered, however, later stated he was unaccounted for.



United Kingdom press stated previously that Storm Shadow projectiles were also utilized throughout the assault on a shipyard in Crimea on September 13, when two Russian marine ships were demolished.



