Prime Healthcare's Chief Medical Officers Have Been Named To Becker's Hospital Review

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dr. Sunny Bhatia, Dr. Kavitha Bhatia, Dr. Paryus Patel, and Dr. Sonia Mehta were selected among the top physicians in the nation for their dedication to strengthening healthcare through their leadership in clinical excellence, operational strategy, patient-centered initiatives, and value-based care.
This list features chief medical officers who are tasked with ensuring that patients receive the safest and most effective care possible. They act as liaisons between physicians and administrative staff at their hospitals and health systems and provide unique clinical perspectives to the executive team.
Company :-primehealthcare
User :- erica mary
Email :
Phone :-9092354400 Url :-
MENAFN24092023003198003206ID1107129887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.