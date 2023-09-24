Sunday, 24 September 2023 06:07 GMT

Prime Healthcare's Chief Medical Officers Have Been Named To Becker's Hospital Review


(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dr. Sunny Bhatia, Dr. Kavitha Bhatia, Dr. Paryus Patel, and Dr. Sonia Mehta were selected among the top physicians in the nation for their dedication to strengthening healthcare through their leadership in clinical excellence, operational strategy, patient-centered initiatives, and value-based care.
This list features chief medical officers who are tasked with ensuring that patients receive the safest and most effective care possible. They act as liaisons between physicians and administrative staff at their hospitals and health systems and provide unique clinical perspectives to the executive team.

