Kuwait Crown Prince Sends Appreciation Cable To Chinese Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to Chinese President Chinese President Xi Jinping, thanking him for the invitation for the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
His Highness the Crown Prince expressed appreciation and gratitude for the Chinese President for the warm welcome and reception, praising the success of the opening ceremony.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the Chinese president everlasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to his country and people. (end)
aa
MENAFN24092023000071011013ID1107129885
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.