RJ Operates New Direct Route To Düsseldorf

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra)-Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) announced it operated a new direct route between Amman and the German city of Düsseldorf, on Saturday, after welcoming the first flight with a traditional water bow salute.
The new route will see two flights on Saturday and Wednesday, on board Royal Jordanian (RJ) planes.
In a statement on Sunday, Airport International Group (AIG) CEO, Nicolas Claude, said the new route emphasizes efforts aimed at expanding the RJ's network of destinations and connecting travelers to major cities across the world, pointing to enhancing a "welcoming" experience in which travelers feel at home during their flights through Jordan's main air gate to the world.
Meanwhile, Head of the RJ commercial sector, Karim Makhlouf, said the new destination will make it easier for tourists coming from Germany to discover Jordan's amazing wonders more than ever before.
Makhlouf said: "Steps to help promote and drive tourism in the Kingdom are the main focus of RJ's new company strategy, with its focus on continuing to develop Amman as the main gateway to the Levant by providing broader connectivity to our global network."
Makhlouf added that the new route is another step, in line with the RJ's ambitious five-year growth plan, which aims to increase the number of the current aircraft fleet from 24 to more than 40 planes during the next three to five years.
MENAFN24092023000117011021ID1107129882
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.