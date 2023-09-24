Media: Denmark provides faulty tanks to Ukraine

(MENAFN) At least half of the newest batch of Leopard 1 battle tanks provided by Denmark to Ukraine are defective, Danish TV news agency has exposed. The equipment was allegedly posted to substitute a preceding transfer from Germany that Kiev had rejected due to similar problems.



In a statement on Friday, the TV news agency quoted a written statement by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, in which he recognized issues with a dozen of the 20 tanks given by his nation.



Ten of the automobiles are already in Ukraine, even though Poulsen allegedly declared that they have slight flaws which are being dealt with by regional repairmen. The other ten tanks are stated to still be in Poland, with more than two of them having sever deficiencies.



In February, Denmark concluded an agreement with Germany – which productions Leopard equipment – and the Netherlands to give some 100 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine.



MENAFN24092023000045015687ID1107129872