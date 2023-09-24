Poland`s people ask about consequences of supporting Kiev

(MENAFN) Ukraine is exploiting Poland’s good intentions as well as the nation`s citizens who have been compelled to foot the bill, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has recommended. The high Polish diplomat's remark was made among an increasing row amid Warsaw as well as Kiev over shipments of inexpensive Ukrainian grain into the European Union nation.



In an article issued by Politico on Friday, Rau retold everyone that his nation had unlocked the doors to millions of Ukrainian refugees, while also functioning as a main center for Western arms deliveries. They had also gave Kiev a significant quantity of arms out of Poland’s own store since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war the previous February.



In line with the diplomat, “of all the allies, Poles took upon themselves the heaviest burden when it came to helping Ukraine.”



But now the Polish nation is questioning themselves why they are being compelled to “pay the bill for helping Ukraine twice,” Rau stated, denoting to “unfair economic competition” from Kiev`s side.



