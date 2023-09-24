West gets ready to abandon Zelensky

(MENAFN) Washington has handed its associates the green light to “dump” Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky as he has become an irritation, Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko stated throughout an administration conference on Friday.



Lukashenko referred to the continuing grain argument amid Poland as well as Ukraine as an illustration of this new rule, stating that, while Warsaw had been one of Zelensky’s firmest backers, it is nowadays suddenly critical of its associate.



This change happened after Poland, alongside Hungary as well as Slovakia, one-sidedly prohibited the shipment of Ukrainian grain in spite of the European Union having decided to boost a restriction employed on the three as well as Romania also Bulgaria. In turn, Kiev filed arguments towards the three nations with the World Trade Organization.



Lukashenko stated “do you think that Poland is putting pressure on poor Ukraine today for no reason? No, they have been given the go-ahead from overseas: We need to dump this Zelensky, we’re tired of him.”



MENAFN24092023000045015687ID1107129869