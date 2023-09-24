Architect of US anti-Russia restrictions gets charged with immorality

(MENAFN) Prominent United States Democratic Senator Robert Menendez has been accused in a federal case for his supposed immoral affair with three businessmen. The accusation, broke open in the Manhattan federal court on Friday, as well as names his spouse, Nadine, and three other accused, supposedly tangled in the arrangement.



Based on the document, the legislator as well as his spouse, from at least 2018 till 2022, has gotten “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for using Menendez’s power and influence as Senator” to help the welfare of the three businessmen, and a foreign district performer, specifically Egypt.



“Those bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle, and other things of value,” the accusation states.



An examination of Menendez’s home produced some USD100,000-value of gold bars, as well as almost USD500,000 in concealed money, in line with the prosecutors.



