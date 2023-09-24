Saudi Arabia calls for Palestinian issue resolution in UN address

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia has urged for a fair resolution to the Palestinian issue as a fundamental means to ensure security within the Middle East region, with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan conveying this message during his address to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Prince Faisal emphasized the critical nature of expedited efforts toward a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian problem, asserting, "The security of the Middle East region necessitates the expedited pursuit of a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue."



This envisioned solution, as stated by Prince Faisal, should be firmly rooted in international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, which, in turn, would safeguard the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state. This state would be founded on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem designated as its capital.



A historical context to the issue reveals that in 1993, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Israel signed the Oslo Accords, a significant agreement that conferred a measure of civil rule to the Palestinians. However, despite these developments, negotiations failed to culminate in a final peace agreement that would lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.



Furthermore, it's important to note that US-sponsored peace talks between the Palestinians and Israelis collapsed in April 2014. The breakdown of these negotiations occurred due to Tel Aviv's refusal to halt the construction of settlements and release Palestinian detainees who had been imprisoned prior to 1993.

