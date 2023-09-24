local Serbs murder 1 Kosovo police officer, injure another during clashes

(MENAFN) A police officer was murdered and another wounded in northern Kosovo following a patrol troop fought with a group of equipped ethnic Serbs, the nation’s premier declared on Sunday.



"A Kosovo policeman has been killed today in the line of duty while another has been injured, in the northern municipality of Zvecan. The gunfire against the police is ongoing. This is the reason why we have been calling for Serbia to stop sponsoring terrorist attacks in the north," Albin Kurti noted in a post on X.



Kurti alleged that planned criminal groups, with diplomatic, economic, as well as logistical backing of Belgrade, were responsible of latest strikes in Kosovo.



"Serbia's sponsorship of violence and terrorism is a gross infringement of both our national security and international law, principles, and values," he stated.



In a report, Kosovar police stated that a group of equipped Serbs obstructed a bridge directing to a village named Bajnske, placed close to the town of Mitrovica, with two trucks with no license plates.

MENAFN24092023000045015839ID1107129860