Biden starts 'Climate Corps' green careers teaching scheme for young US residents

(MENAFN) US Leader Joe Biden revealed a fresh plan on Wednesday that is going to teach young people the skills required to engage in climate-focused occupations, in an attempt to fight climate change, recover lands, develop communities' flexibility to natural disasters as well as bolster the usage of clean energy.



Mr Biden used his executive power to make the American Climate Corps, a paid training scheme that the White House declared would make trails to good-paying jobs in clean energy and climate pliability in the public as well as private spheres.



“Since taking office, President Biden has delivered on the most ambitious climate, clean energy, conservation and environmental justice agenda in history,” the White House declared in an information sheet.



“Today, through his Investing in America agenda, President Biden is delivering on that commitment by taking executive action to launch the American Climate Corps.”



The statement comes as Mr. Biden, who is up for re-election in 2024, tries to win over younger voters, who are more likely than older voters to list the environment as a top priority.

