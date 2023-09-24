JPACO Accessed 26 Markets Globally So Far-Director

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra)- General Director of Jordanian Palestinian Company for Marketing Agricultural Products (JPACO), Alaa Al Din Abu Khair, said the company has so far reached 26 markets regionally and globally since its establishment.
In remarks to "Petra" on Sunday, he said the company newly entered the Netherlands, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Austria, Russia, Greece, Cyprus, Britain, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Croatia, Italy, Czech Republic, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Turkey, Denmark, Moldova, Finland, in addition to traditional markets of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.
The company, he said, is working within its strategic future plan to reach more than 30 new markets, noting that this vision requires preparation and readiness to meet contracts according to these countries' requirements.
Additionally, Abu Khair noted JPACO needs a gradual plan to acquire an appropriate share in major markets, primarily the United States, China, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia, adding that the company concluded agreements with 100 farmers to implement contracts signed internationally, which amount to 10,000 tonnes for 2023.
Abu Khair noted the company's exports reached 2,000 tonnes during the company's first operational months.
Abu Khair also said the company signed double contracts, compared to the current numbers, but it needs to provide a packing, sorting storage and refrigeration center, which is part of its vision to build infrastructure to increase its exports according to its business plan.
The company, he affirmed, is working on studying the "appropriate" supply and transportation lines to achieve competition goals.
