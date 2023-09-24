U.S. Announces $73Mln In Additional Funding For UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra) -- The United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced $73 million in additional funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
According to a statement from the US Embassy in Amman on Sunday, the envoy said: "Today, I am proud to announce that the United States will provide more than $73 million in additional funding to support UNRWA's core and emergency services."
This funding, she indicated, will help deliver food to families in need, provide health care for children and pregnant women, help students develop their education, support those affected by the conflict through mental health services, provide immediate humanitarian relief to the residents of Jenin and the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp and help create a more stable situation in the communities.
