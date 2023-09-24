Saqqaf, U.S. Envoy Talk Investment Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra) - Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf on Sunday discussed with US Ambassador to Jordan, Yael Lempert, a number of investment files and issues of common interest and ways to support and develop related cooperation.
During her meeting with the U.S. envoy at the ministry's headquarters, Saqqaf praised the "deep-rooted, strong" Jordanian-U.S. relations and their "distinguished" nature, which represents a "solid" foundation for achieving "broader" horizons in the economic and investment fields.
In this regard, Saqqaf also lauded U.S. support provided to Jordan in the development sectors.
Saqqaf presented the Kingdom's investment policy aimed at achieving economic and development visions that would create job opportunities, increase economic growth, and improve competitiveness and the business environment.
The minister referred to reforms that led to "important" developments in the economic fields, primarily establishment of Ministry of Investment to be the main investment reference in the Kingdom, issuance of the new Investment Environment Law. No. 21 of 2022, endorsement of the related legislation to regulate the investment environment, and approval of the Public-Private Partnership Projects Law.
Additionally, Saqqaf expressed the government's keenness to attract investments and remove obstacles facing investors, in line with the 2033 Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), which aims to increase economic growth and gross domestic product rates to 5.6% over the next ten years and create new job opportunities.
For her part, Lempert affirmed the U.S. Embassy's support for the Jordanian government's goal of increasing investment, promoting economic growth, and creating job opportunities for Jordanians.
Volume of U.S. investments benefiting from Jordan's Investment Environment Law amounts to approximately $1.1 billion, concentrated in the energy, communications, information technology, services, and industrial sectors, according to official data.
