Russia sets sights on lithium production in arctic

Russia is embarking on an ambitious venture to bolster its lithium production efforts, with plans to initiate extraction of this valuable mineral at a significant deposit situated on the Kola Peninsula within the Arctic region.



The head of the business department at Rosatom subsidiary TVEL, Mikhail Metyolkin, revealed this strategic move, underscoring Russia's aspirations to become a leading global producer of lithium, often referred to as 'white gold.'



Metyolkin addressed reporters, emphasizing the significance of this endeavor for Russia's industrial and economic landscape. The country is gearing up to extract an annual output of 45,000 tons of lithium from the Kola deposit, a volume anticipated to adequately meet domestic demand.



This endeavor signifies Russia's commitment to securing a prominent role in the global lithium market, a critical resource in the context of the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries, which power various technologies, including electric vehicles and renewable energy systems.

