Leadership Of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Visits Military Hospital (PHOTO/VIDEO)

First, flowers were laid at the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the territory of the hospital. The memory of the Great Leader and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The Defense Ministry's leadership met with servicemen undergoing treatment in the hospital after being wounded during local anti-terror measures conducted in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, as well as enquired about their health and concerns.

The Minister of Defense was reported that the hospital's medical personnel are working with high professionalism for the treatment of wounded servicemen.

The Minister visited servicemen being treated in the wards, enquired about their health and rehabilitation process, as well as wished them a speedy recovery and return to their places of service.

The Defense Minister emphasized that the significant military successes achieved by Azerbaijani servicemen in a short period of time in all directions during anti-terror measures by showing heroism, courage and professionalism in difficult terrain conditions, were highly appreciated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

In the end, the Minister gave relevant instructions on more qualitative organization of the medical service provided to wounded servicemen.