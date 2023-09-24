Leadership Of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Visits Military Hospital (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. On September
24, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking officers of the
Ministry visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of
Defense, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
First, flowers were laid at the monument to National Leader
Heydar Aliyev erected in the territory of the hospital. The memory
of the Great Leader and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the
sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
was honored with observing a minute of silence.
The Defense Ministry's leadership met with servicemen undergoing
treatment in the hospital after being wounded during local
anti-terror measures conducted in the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan, as well as enquired about their health and
concerns.
The Minister of Defense was reported that the hospital's medical
personnel are working with high professionalism for the treatment
of wounded servicemen.
The Minister visited servicemen being treated in the wards,
enquired about their health and rehabilitation process, as well as
wished them a speedy recovery and return to their places of
service.
The Defense Minister emphasized that the significant military
successes achieved by Azerbaijani servicemen in a short period of
time in all directions during anti-terror measures by showing
heroism, courage and professionalism in difficult terrain
conditions, were highly appreciated by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed
Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.
In the end, the Minister gave relevant instructions on more
qualitative organization of the medical service provided to wounded
servicemen.
