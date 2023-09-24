Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Organizes Visit Of Military Attachés To Shusha (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Military
attachés of foreign countries accredited to Azerbaijan made their
first visit to the city of Shusha after the local anti-terror
measures carried out by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces in the Karabakh
region, Trend reports
citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Military attachés viewed an abandoned base of the formations of
the Armenian armed forces in the Shusha region.
Then, high-ranking officers of the Defense Ministry informed the
delegation about the combat equipment, military hardware and
ammunition seized after the anti-terror measures and a video was
demonstrated.
