Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Organizes Visit Of Military Attachés To Shusha (VIDEO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Military attachés of foreign countries accredited to Azerbaijan made their first visit to the city of Shusha after the local anti-terror measures carried out by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces in the Karabakh region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Military attachés viewed an abandoned base of the formations of the Armenian armed forces in the Shusha region.

Then, high-ranking officers of the Defense Ministry informed the delegation about the combat equipment, military hardware and ammunition seized after the anti-terror measures and a video was demonstrated.

