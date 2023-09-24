People In Medical Need Transported From Azerbaijan's Karabakh To Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, September 24 . Today, 23
people in need of medical care were transported from Karabakh to
Armenia in ambulances that entered the territory of Azerbaijan from
Armenia, Trend reports from the scene.
They were delivered to Armenia in ambulances that entered the
territory of Azerbaijan from Armenia.
Their passage through the Lachin border crossing point was
accompanied by ICRC representatives.
