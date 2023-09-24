Sunday, 24 September 2023 05:06 GMT

People In Medical Need Transported From Azerbaijan's Karabakh To Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, September 24 . Today, 23 people in need of medical care were transported from Karabakh to Armenia in ambulances that entered the territory of Azerbaijan from Armenia, Trend reports from the scene.

Their passage through the Lachin border crossing point was accompanied by ICRC representatives.

