Russians Trying To Penetrate Ukraine's Defenses Near Severne And Avdiivka

That's according to Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria Grouping, who spoke at the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians cynically violate the rules of warfare. In addition to constantly terrorizing the civilian population, both on the occupied areas and on our side, there are also cases where the invaders put on Ukrainian military uniforms and conduct combat operations in this manner," he said.

Answering the question about the Russian fortifications, set up behind the "Surovikin line" of defense, the spokesman said these are fortified spots with various fortified dugouts, between which there are usually minefields, and at almost all intersections small units are placed quite competently.

Shtupun said that the Russian Federation is constantly trying to regain lost positions as their generals and colonels need to present at least some success to their superiors. That is why the Russians resort to the so-called cannon fodder assaults.

"Sometimes heavy equipment is involved, but not much. That is, the enemy keeps it back, let's say, and drives the infantry forward. All the time, their reserves are pulled in and they move forward, but this is not done by the regular military – these are the 'Storm-Z' assault units, some territorial defense troops, and those people whom the Russians snatched into the army - seasonal workers, who are deceived and forced into signing military contracts and immediately deployed to the front line," he said.

The spokesperson noted that the Russians are not giving up on their“unwarranted” attempts to besiege Avdiivka, and that last day Russian Aerospace Force launched airstrikes near Avdiivka, Robotyne, and Verbove.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military is slowly advancing near Robotyne and Verbove.

"The enemy tried to break through in the areas of Severne and Avdiyivka. In the Marinka direction, the invaders attacked once again near the village of Marinka. Attempts to advance in the Pobieda area were also recorded. Over the past day, 10 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their positions have been recorded," Shtupun informed.

Answering the question of why he referred to the Russian attacks on Avdiivka unwarranted, he explained that the Russians suffer losses all the time, retreat, and go for more assaults again. "So, as a military man, this is unfeasible," the spokesman said, adding that Russia's death toll in the area in the past day reached 159.

"It is somewhat less than yesterday or the day before yesterday, but we will fix it as much as possible. Also, 43 units of their military equipment were destroyed, including a tank, six infantry fighting vehicles, six artillery systems, 27 drones, two trucks, and a unit of specialized equipment. Over the past day, the enemy lost three ammunition depots," Shtupun said.

He noted that a powerful counter-battery battle continues along the entire front line as Ukraine's forces try to degrade the enemy troops. Over the past week, the Ukrainians destroyed 46 Russian artillery systems and mortars, damaging another 25.

According to the spokesperson, Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding their lines in the Shakhtarske direction. At the same time, an offensive operation is underway in the Melitopol area. In particular, near Verbove, Ukrainian units are pushing the enemy back and gaining a foothold.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 23, the General Staff said the Ukrainian forces proceed with their offensive operation in the Verbove area in Zaporizhzhia region.