Explosions Heard In Occupied Tokmak

Ivan Fedorov, the Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"There are hits in temporarily occupied Tokmak," he wrote.

Fedorov added that according to locals, civilians had been injured due to the work of Russian air defenses.

Earlier reports said that in the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian forces continued their offensive operation near Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region, pushing the enemy out of their positions and entrenching themselves on the occupied lines.