Explosions Heard In Occupied Tokmak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, on Sunday, September 24.
Ivan Fedorov, the Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"There are hits in temporarily occupied Tokmak," he wrote.
Fedorov added that according to locals, civilians had been injured due to the work of Russian air defenses.
Earlier reports said that in the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian forces continued their offensive operation near Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region, pushing the enemy out of their positions and entrenching themselves on the occupied lines.
MENAFN24092023000193011044ID1107129835
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.