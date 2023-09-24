Stratcom Shows Territorial Defense Forces Eliminating Group Of Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers with the territorial defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a group of Russian invaders.
The Department for Strategic Communications (StraCom) of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a respective video on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Thanks to the joint work of aerial scouts of the 129th separate territorial defense brigade and soldiers of the 110th separate territorial defense brigade, a group of occupiers has been eliminated," the post reads.
