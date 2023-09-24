Derna to host international conference to support restoration efforts

(MENAFN) The port city of Derna in flood-devastated Libya will host an international conference next month to support restoration efforts, officials in the country's divided east announced on Friday.



The internationally recognized government in Tripoli did not respond right away, and there was no word on how the opposition administration planned to host delegates in a city where entire neighborhoods had been destroyed.



After a hurricane-force storm that hit the region on September 10 swept thousands of people into the water, two dams upstream from Derna were breached by a flash flood with the scale of a tsunami.



“The government invites the international community to participate in the conference planned for October 10 in Derna to present modern, rapid projects for the reconstruction of the city,” the eastern government stated.



It declared that the meeting was being conducted in “response to the demands of residents of the stricken city of Derna and other towns that suffered damage” amid the flooding.

