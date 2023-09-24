Kuwait Crown Prince Returns Home After Official Visit To China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived in Kuwait Sunday after attending the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and holding official talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (end)
aa
MENAFN24092023000071011013ID1107129803
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.