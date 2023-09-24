EU Condems Attack Against Kosovo Police Officers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- European Union High Representative Josep Borrell Sunday condemned in "the strongest possible terms the hideous attack by an armed gang against Kosovo Police officers" in Banjska/Banjske in the north of Kosovo, which left one police officer dead and two injured.
"All facts about the attack need to be established. The responsible perpetrators must face justice," he said in a statement.
"More innocent lives are at risk in ongoing hostilities in the surroundings of Banjska Monastery. These attacks must stop immediately," he said.
"EULEX, as second security responder, is on the ground and in close contact with the authorities and KFOR," he said.
The EU and its Member States repeatedly urge all actors to work to de-escalate the situation in north of Kosovo, he added. (end)
nk.aa
MENAFN24092023000071011013ID1107129802
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.